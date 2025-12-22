PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council.
Road closures
WADEBRIDGE: Ruscullion Lane in Wadebridge is set to be closed between January 5 and 7 between 8am and 6pm to enable ducting works to take place.
STICKER: Truro Road in Sticker is set to be closed between January 5 and 9 to enable electric connection works to take place.
The prohibition will be in place for 24 hours with the road affected being Truro Road, Sticker between the properties known as Rivendell and Penarth. An alternative route will be signed on site while pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to the properties.
LAUNCESTON: Cracky Hill in Tregadillett, Launceston is set to be closed between January 16 and 22 to enable blockage clearing works to take place for a customer connection to take place. The prohibition will be in place between 7.30am to 6pm on weekdays only.
The road affected is Cracky Hill, Tregadillett, Launceston between the junction with Prouts Way and property known as Eliot Arms. An alternative route will be signed on site and pedestrian access will also be maintained.
The closure will be in place for 24 hours a day, weekend included. Killerton Road, Bude between St Martins United Reformed Church and property number 14. An alternative route will be signed on site. Pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
LISKEARD: Varley Lane in Liskeard is set to be closed between January 2 and 19 to enable gas mains replacement works to take place. The road will be closed 24 hours a day, weekends included.
The road affected is Varley Lane, Liskeard between property number 18, Varley Lane and the junction with Dean Street. An alternative route will be signed on site with access to properties maintained.
