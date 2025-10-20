Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations. The question of who will succeed in the family firm, Forsyte&Co., looms large, with rival brothers Jolyon Snr and James battling for their respective sons, Jolyon and Soames, to succeed as chairman. But as each berate their offspring for being torn between duty and love, both harbour a scandalous secret of their own which threatens to undermine them.