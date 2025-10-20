Debbie Horsfield (Poldark) is once again bringing the an exciting period drama to life on the small screen as part of an exciting reimagining of John Galsworthy’s celebrated Forsyte Saga, in The Forsytes, which premiers on Channel 5 tonight (October 20).
The new period drama chronicles the lives of four generations of an upper-class family of stock brokers, against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving late-Victorian world.
Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations. The question of who will succeed in the family firm, Forsyte&Co., looms large, with rival brothers Jolyon Snr and James battling for their respective sons, Jolyon and Soames, to succeed as chairman. But as each berate their offspring for being torn between duty and love, both harbour a scandalous secret of their own which threatens to undermine them.
Having previously stunned viewers with Poldark which brought drama with a Cornish backdrop, Debbie couldn’t leave Cornwall behind her, with the show featuring actor Tristan Sturrock, from Upton Cross.
Tristan, who also featured in Cornish productions such as Poldark, Doc Martin, and Bait, is taking on the role of Professor Heron in this exciting new drama.
