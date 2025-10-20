MINERALS giant Imerys has teamed up with the Cornwall College University Centre at the Eden Project, near St Austell, to offer students a greater insight into how it undertakes land restoration in the Clay Country.
The company and the centre have announced a programme of working together to strengthen their links.
Imerys undertakes land restoration on spent china clay works in Mid-Cornwall on a large scale. This year, 100,000 trees were planted at Dubbers – an area of restored land near Nanpean and Whitemoor.
Due to extensive restoration projects, Imerys can provide ecology students with access to land which demonstrates nature recovery in real time.
Peter Sawford, environmental manager at Imerys, said: “We are in such a great position to work in this way with Cornwall College and its students – the relationship will really benefit everyone involved.
“We can provide access to land as it is being restored, which is fascinating to study. The faculty and students can provide us with invaluable data and expert insight into how the projects are progressing. We’re all delighted to get this partnership off the ground!”
Zeinab Smillie, from the centre, said: “Working with Imerys provides MSc students with the opportunity to develop the skills and knowledge needed to become future leaders and change-makers at a critical time.
“The programme combines in-depth training in environmental management and ecological restoration, with extensive hands-on experience in both fieldwork and laboratory settings, in close collaboration with Eden Project colleagues.”
The two organisations working together creates a raft of opportunities including: student site visits to survey, map and report on restored land; volunteering and work experience for students at Imerys, and the chance for Imerys employees to volunteer at the Eden Project; Imerys guest talks at Eden and input into dissertation topics; and student access to drone survey the mining land.
