A VILLAGE church in South East Cornwall is asking people to share memorabilia relating to the place of worship for an exhibition marking its 175th anniversary.
Herodsfoot Church will be celebrating the anniversary on November 1, All Saints Day, and the week-long exhibition will run from then.
Cathy Gough, on behalf of the parochial church council, said: “Any items offered for display could be collected and returned after the event. Any memorabilia connected with events that have occurred in the church, either social or religious, would be very welcome.”
All Saints was built on a hill above the village in Victorian times when there was a metal mining boom in the locality.
The National Churches Trust says the church building has changed little since the Victorian period.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.