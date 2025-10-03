THE Eden Project, near St Austell, has clarified that recent reports of job losses at the tourist attraction do not, in fact, mean there have been any new redundancies among staff.
A spokesperson for the Eden Project said that the media reports were based on its annual financial statements which were filed at Companies House in September.
These statements were for the Eden Project’s 2024-25 accounts which covered up to earlier this year.
The redundancies reported in the media took place as part of a restructure “conducted and concluded” in that financial period, and were not another round of job losses.
The attraction had announced plans at the start of this year to make up to 80 employees redundant as part of a move to ensure its long-term economic stability.
Last month, the Eden Project issued a standard statement about its 2024-25 accounts in which chief executive Andy Jasper shared his views.
He said: “The financial statements reflect the challenging period the organisation has been through alongside the backdrop of tourism in the South West and ongoing challenges of the visitor economy.
“Pro-active measures we took in 2024/2025 enabled us to stabilise our business through restructuring and control of costs resulting in a healthy operating surplus of more than three quarters of a million pounds.
“As we look to welcome the 25 millionth visitor in our 25th year, 2026 looks likely to be a pivotal year for us.
“We will continue with the emphasis on financial resilience and strategic agility, while balancing the need to celebrate all that Eden Project represents.
“As a registered educational charity, we continue to sharpen our strategic focus whilst remaining grounded in the realities of our financial position and look forward to a bright and exciting future delivery of our mission to demonstrate and inspire positive action for the planet.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.