THE Eden Project, one of the UK’s most iconic ecological and educational attractions, has announced plans to make up to 80 employees redundant as part of a strategic move to ensure its long-term economic stability.
The Cornish tourist attraction confirmed that the job losses, which represent 20 per cent of its current 400-strong workforce, were needed due to “considerable economic challenges” faced by the organisation.
It is the second round of job cuts announced by the Bodelva attraction, which has been operating at a loss, in less than two years. In May 2023, Eden Project revealed that 20 positions were at risk, although efforts were made to minimise job losses through voluntary redundancies.
Management at the time attributed the proposed redundancies to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on visitor numbers, revenues over the preceding year, as well as organisational restructuring aimed at creating more efficient ways of working to support future growth plans.
News, however, of these latest cuts at the venue, which is famous for its tropical and Mediterranean biomes, its commitment to sustainability and education, as well as hosting the yearly Eden Sessions music concerts, has come as a real shock
In a statement released today, an Eden Project spokesperson said: “The Eden Project is initiating proactive measures to ensure the long term economic stability of the organisation. We have explored every option and will create a new structure as a result of considerable economic challenges. This will involve reducing our payroll by an estimated 20 per cent, equivalent to around 80 redundancies, including 19 who have elected to leave voluntarily (through voluntary redundancy or retirement).
“A number of factors including the contraction of the visitor economy across the south west as well as significantly increased costs to businesses have made this process necessary.
“This process will set us on a path to continue our vital work as an environmental charity and a thriving visitor destination for our second quarter century and beyond.
“The Eden Project will now begin a consultation period lasting at least 45 days. Affected team members will be supported by the Members Assembly, the Eden Project's staff representative body, and every effort will be made to minimise the number of job losses, with alternative roles or retraining offered where possible.”
This latest news comes as the charity posted a £1.5-million loss for its latest financial year despite a surge in visitor numbers. In the year to March 31, 2024, the attraction saw over 604,000 visitors up from just over 551,000 in the previous 12 months.
Turnover rose from £23.2-million to £24.2-million, but despite the increase in visitor numbers, this did not prevent the pre-tax loss from nearly doubling from £868,000 to £1.5-million, as revealed by filed accounts at Companies House.
Plans for a new Eden Project site in Morecambe in Lancashire are continuing as planned with the new multi-million pound attraction set to open sometime between 2027 and 2028.
The project is set to provide 1,400 local jobs and attract nearly one million visitors every year to the town.