ANOTHER round of consultation is taking place on a plan that will help to shape a picturesque part of Cornwall.
Pentewan Valley Parish Council, based south of St Austell, is again asking people for views on it proposed neighbourhood development plan (NDP) with a closing date for responses of Sunday, October 26.
A council spokesperson said: “The neighbourhood development plan (NDP) is a real opportunity to get the views of the residents of Pentewan Valley parish recognised by the planning system. It is our chance to help shape the future of the valley and the local environment we value.
“The story so far: our group of councillors, local residents and a highly experienced planning consultant have been working on the Pentewan Valley NDP since 2021. We have already carried out two extensive consultations.
“Based on our findings and a great deal of analysis by our consultant, we have produced a draft copy of the plan. We are now asking you to look at the plan and make any other comments or suggestions before we submit the plan to Cornwall Council for approval. If approved by Cornwall Council, this plan must be considered by the planning authorities when planning applications in the parish are considered.
“You have told us that the following themes are important to you and we have developed policies for them all: development, character of the Pentewan Valley, tourism, second homes, design of future developments, heritage and areas of local landscape importance.
“This survey will help us check that we really have understood your views, and ensure that the plan really does reflect the needs and aspirations of the people that live and work in the parish.”
The survey can be completed online at https://app.gocollaborate.co.uk/cornwall/pentewan-valley-ndp
