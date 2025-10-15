Cornwall is leading the way in one of the National Trust’s most ambitious and important nature recovery efforts, the revival of species-rich grassland, thanks to the dedication of rangers, volunteers and tenant farmers in South East Cornwall.
Since 2020, over 28.5 hectares of meadow have been restored at Lansallos, Coombe Farm and Ethy, with a further 100 hectares planned over the next five years, subject to funding. These restored meadows have now become critical donor sites, supplying wildflower seed to help create and enhance grasslands at other National Trust sites across Cornwall, including Cotehele, Godrevy, the Roseland and parts of West Cornwall.
Over the past three summers, around 1,000kg of wildflower seed have been harvested using a quad-bike harvester. The seed is then carefully dried and sown at sites across the county.
“It’s been incredible to watch these meadows come to life,” says Andrew Simmons, National Trust ranger for South East Cornwall. “We’re seeing more wildflowers each year, and with them come bees, butterflies, crickets, skylarks and even barn owls returning to hunt. It’s a real sign that nature is bouncing back."
“This success belongs to the whole team, especially our amazing volunteers and tenant farmers. Their commitment, turning up week after week to help harvest and sow seed, is what makes this work possible. It shows what can be achieved when people and nature work together.”
Richard, one of the volunteers said: “Together with my fellow volunteers, I am proud to have contributed to the meadow creation project over the last few years. We have learnt to identify different plant species and how they help increase our Cornish biodiversity. Whilst collecting seeds, we notice the landscape teeming with insects and birdlife”.
Species-rich grasslands are one of the UK’s most important and most threatened habitats. They support more associated priority species than any other, with over 700 species of wild plants and 1,400 species of insects relying on them. But 97 per cent of species-rich grassland has been lost since the 1930s, leaving a fragmented landscape that struggles to support wildlife.
The current work in South East Cornwall also forms the backbone of the Cornish Coastal Meadows Project which is a National Trust-led initiative to create 250 hectares of new grassland in Cornwall by 2026.
Seed is collected from South East Cornwall and other partner donor sites through collaboration with Natural England, Cornwall Council, Meadow Match, the Eden Project, private landowners, and the National Wildflower Centre. Over the life of the project, up to five tonnes of seed will be harvested, dried, stored and sown across the region.
If bought commercially, this quantity of seed would cost between £350,000 and £1-million. By harvesting and sourcing seed locally, the project not only reduces costs but also protects local plant genetics and improves the ecological success of new meadows. The project is funded by a generous legacy gift, a grant from Delia’s Fund, and donations to the National Trust.
