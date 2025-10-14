NATIONAL Trust estates in East Cornwall are bursting with autumn colour – and excitement – as they prepare for a packed October half-term full of pumpkins, scarecrows, bees and outdoor adventures for all ages.
On October 23 (1.30pm–2pm), Tim Payne from City Bees will lead a fascinating “Brilliant Bees” session, revealing how honey, bumble and solitary bees help sustain the planet – and why we can’t live without them. The event is free with admission and needs no booking.
Elsewhere at Cotehele, near Calstock, the gardens will transform for the Swashbuckling Scarecrow Trail from October 25 to November 9 (10am–4pm). Visitors can pick up a free trail sheet and see how many pirate-themed scarecrows they can spot lurking around the historic grounds. Expect fun, photo opportunities, and a few cheeky surprises.
Over at Lanhydrock, near Bodmin, families can dive into the October Half-Term Trail from October 11 to November 2 (10.30am–4pm). There’s also the “25 Things to Do at Lanhydrock in 2025” challenge, where participants can grab a free bookmark and tick off as many outdoor adventures as you can.
From pumpkin carving and creative crafts to exploring Cornwall’s grand gardens, there’s something for everyone this half term – and every visit helps the National Trust protect these special places for future generations.
Other events are scheduled across the Duchy at East Pool Mine, Glendurgan Garden, Godolphin, Levant Mine and Beam Engine, Tintagel Old Post Office, Trelissick and Trerice.
So wrap up warm, grab your walking boots, and make this half term one to remember!
