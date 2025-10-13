DEVON and Cornwall Police are investigating a distressing incident in which a dog attacked a family of swans at Carbeile Wharf Marina in Torpoint.
The attack reportedly happened at around 3pm on Thursday, October 9, leaving several birds injured.
According to police, witnesses reported that the dog chased and mauled the swans, including young cygnets, in what has been described as a “violent and distressing attack”. The full extent of the injuries to the birds is not yet known.
A police spokesperson confirmed that officers had been notified and are carrying out enquiries to identify the dog and its owner.
“It was reported that a dog chased and attacked a family of swans – including cygnets – causing injury to a number of them,” the spokesperson said. “Enquiries are ongoing, but anybody with information or relevant footage is asked to contact us.”
Police are urging anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV, phone, or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or via the force’s website, quoting reference 50250262152.
