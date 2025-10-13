Mr Mellows believes he will be painted as a “bitter ex-chairman” by the party after he was removed from his post as chairman of the South East Cornwall branch of Reform UK. “The excuse they gave was about a Facebook post which they said brought the party into disrepute, which is rubbish. It’s because I keep hammering on about bullying and harassment, and the way it’s been handled by the hierarchy. That was an excuse to shut me up and get rid of me.