THE most powerful Reform UK member in Cornwall has resigned as leader of the party at Cornwall Council. Cllr Rob Parsonage’s shock departure comes just days after the deputy leader of the Reform group on the council, Cllr Rowland O’Connor, resigned from the party.
The search for a new leader is now on at a time when a member of the party says Reform in Cornwall is “a mess”. Cllr Parsonage – who represents Torpoint – made the decision to stand down as leader just days after he was described by a member of Reform in Cornwall as being an “odious little man” without the “intellect” or “leadership qualities” needed to steer the party.
A statement from the Reform UK group in Cornwall said: “Following careful consideration, Cllr Robert Parsonage has decided to step down from his role as group leader, effective immediately. To ensure continuity, Keith Johnson has been elected interim group leader after a vote of Reform UK councillors, with Kevin Towill appointed as deputy leader. This arrangement will remain in place until the group makes a formal decision on leadership in the next few weeks.”
Cllr Johnson, who represents Saltash Tamar, said: “We are immensely grateful to Rob for his steadfast commitment and tireless efforts as our group leader. His contributions have been invaluable to our cause in Cornwall and we wish him well in his future endeavours. Our focus remains on serving the people of Cornwall and delivering on our promises with unity and determination.”
Curt Mellows – former chairman of the South East Cornwall branch of Reform – said he had thought long and hard about speaking out about the leadership, but felt he now had to as his accusations of bullying and harassment within the party have been ignored.
It was the resignation of Cllr Rowland O’Connor from Reform last week which instigated Mr Mellows’ comments. Cllr O’Connor – who was voted in as the Reform councillor for the St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn division in May – will now work as a Standalone Independent member.
In a statement issued last week, Cllr O’Connor said: “Over recent months, it has become clear that my own views and priorities for how best to serve local residents have increasingly diverged from those of the party. To continue representing our community with honesty and independence, I believe it is right to step away from party affiliation.”
Heavily criticising Cllr Parsonage, Mr Mellows said: “So the management team of Reform Cornwall, appointed by the self-appointed, so-called leader, has fallen apart. The odious little man who grabbed the leader’s position by the most undemocratic means possible is failing on a massive scale.”
Referring to Cllr O’Connor’s resignation, he added: “He [Cllr Parsonage] can spin this however he wishes but this is one of the consequences of his complete unsuitability for the role. He possesses neither the intellect nor leadership qualities, or indeed any charisma at all, required for this important role. I hope he is replaced soon due to the damage his poor judgement is causing Reform in Cornwall.”
Within hours of Mr Mellows’ critical comments, Cllr Parsonage decided to stand down.
Mr Mellows, who lives near Gunnislake, referred to recent concerns about the now-former Reform leader’s wife Cllr Christine Parsonage not attending Newquay Town Council meetings as part of her role as the Reform councillor for St Columb Minor and Colan.
“His ill-advised press release with regard to constituents and town councillors complaining about his wife, Christine – alleged councillor for St Columb Minor – not attending town council or parish council meetings, claiming she was a paper candidate and did not expect to win is rubbish.
“She wasn’t a paper candidate when she was placed in Calstock, she was in it to win it. Fortunately, she was replaced by a candidate who is committed to working for his constituents; a proper hard working councillor. Angus [Black, Reform councillor for Calstock] is doing a fantastic job.”
Referring to Rob and Christine Parsonage, Mr Mellows said: “The sooner these two incompetents are replaced the better. Reform Cornwall deserves better.”
Mr Mellows believes he will be painted as a “bitter ex-chairman” by the party after he was removed from his post as chairman of the South East Cornwall branch of Reform UK. “The excuse they gave was about a Facebook post which they said brought the party into disrepute, which is rubbish. It’s because I keep hammering on about bullying and harassment, and the way it’s been handled by the hierarchy. That was an excuse to shut me up and get rid of me.
“I am definitely not speaking out as a bitter ex-chairman. I’m still a supporter of Reform UK but it’s the grassroots being let down by the hierarchy.” Mr Mellows said complaints to regional and national Reform officials were made repeatedly, but no action has been taken about alleged bullying and harassment within the party in Cornwall. “We grassroots activists deserve better from our so-called leaders,” he added.
Mr Mellows told us about other internal arguments and wranglings within Cornwall’s Reform party. “It’s a mess,” he added. We have heard from sources at County Hall that other Reform UK councillors sitting at Cornwall Council could also be on the cusp of leaving.
An insider, who did not want to be named, said of Cllr Parsonage’s resignation as leader: “He’s a really good man who knows his stuff, but he’s not very good at delivering the message or speeches. Everyone was unhappy about that and the way he controlled things. There’s no open warfare, but there’s a consensus among people that if the party is to go forward, the group needs a new leader.”
The party has not addressed Mr Mellows’ concerns, but a spokesperson said of Cllr Parsonage’s resignation as leader: “Reform UK remains fully committed to representing the interests of Cornwall’s constituents and advancing our shared vision. We will continue to work diligently to ensure a seamless transition and ongoing progress.”
Reform UK is the largest group on Cornwall Council, though it didn’t win another seats to take overall control. The authority is run by a Lib Dem/Independent coalition.
