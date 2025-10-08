PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Changes to public footpaths
PROPOSALS to change the definitive map and statement of public rights of way in the parish of Lansallos has been filed with Cornwall Council.
It is seeking the addition of a length of public footpath at Brent in the parish with the following specifics: adding a length of public footpath in the parish of Lansallos commencing at footpath two, approximately 115 metres south-south-east of ‘Treleder’ and then running in a generally west-north-westerly direction for a distance of approximately 440 metres to a junction with an unclassified road.
It is believed that the existing footpath is an unrecorded length of public footpath, with Cornwall Council stating its reason as being: “Cornwall Council has discovered evidence of deemed dedication of a length of Footpath under Section 31 of the Highways Act 1980. This evidence is sufficient to show that between points A and B on the Order map a Footpath is reasonably alleged to subsist and that the map and statement should be amended accordingly.”
Details on how to make representations are available on the Public Notice Portal and if the proposals go ahead as listed after the consultation period, it would become a public footpath in law.
Licence application
TWO extra lorries could be sited at an operating centre near Bodmin if a licensing application to Cornwall Council is successful.
W G D Rogers and Sons Haulage Limited have lodged a licensing application with Cornwall Council seeking permission to site an additional two goods vehicles and trailers at a grain storage site on the outskirts of Lanivet.
The location of the site subject to the operation licence is Kernow Grain Limited, Newgate Farm, Lanivet, Cornwall, PL30 5HX.
Details on how to lodge representations can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
