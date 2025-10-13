IT is nearly Christmas in Bodmin and this year, Santa is looking for help from the elves in the local community.
A spokesperson for the Lions Club of Bodmin, who organise the annual event visiting as much of the town as possible, said: “The Lions Club of Bodmin have started to plan for their annual sleigh tour of Bodmin complete with Father Christmas.
“He will be doing his rounds on weekdays from December 1 until December 19 between 5.30pm and 8pm. You will be able to meet him and say hello at his many stops across the town.
“If you would like to get involved and help us with the sleigh, we’d love to hear from you.”
