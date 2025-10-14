Based at The Core on Church Road, the Shed is much more than just a workshop. Whether you’re a master craftsman, a total beginner, or simply looking for company and a new hobby, you’ll find a place to belong.
The Shed forms part of the national Men’s Shed Network, but in Saltash, everyone is welcome – men and women alike. Members describe it as “a workshop with heart,” where laughter, conversation and creativity flow as freely as the tea and coffee.
“People join for all sorts of reasons,” said Steve Gerry, the Shed’s Secretary. “Some want to learn new skills, others want to share what they know, and many just enjoy the friendship and sense of purpose that comes from working together. It’s about creativity, connection and community.”
Inside the workshop, there’s an impressive range of equipment for members to use. From traditional hand tools and woodturning lathes to 3D printers and laser engravers, the facilities allow for everything from fine craftsmanship to high-tech making. Members can work on personal projects, collaborate on group builds, or take part in community initiatives that give back to Saltash.
Woodturning remains a firm favourite among members, but new activities are always being added. And for those who just want to drop by for a chat and a cuppa, the Shed offers a warm welcome and plenty of good conversation.
Membership costs just £30 a year – less than £3 per month – and includes access to all workshop sessions and support from experienced members.
Workshop hours are Tuesdays: 10:30am–12:30pm, Wednesdays: 6:30pm–9pm and Fridays: 6:30pm–9pm.
