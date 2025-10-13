SATURDAY evening saw the long-awaited Liskeard Traders Association Business Awards Gala Night, held at local favourite Moghhe Cornwall and, of course, Liskeard and Looe Radio were right in the thick of it all.
The awards are a recognition of the continued efforts and successes of local businesses within the PL14 postcode area and saw a number of those businesses competing, as nominees, in seven categories at this glamorous 'black-tie’ dinner.
Moghhe’s new owners, Jules Bazley and sister Victoria, took over the former 'After Hours' live music venue earlier this year, together with its huge, though somewhat run-down, function room.
Having agreed to host the awards night the pressure was on for Jules and Victoria to rally their team and local support, particularly of Alistair and Stuart of Event Services SW, to ensure the club room was at its absolute best ahead of the date.
Liskeard and Looe Radio support many events throughout the year and it was always important for us to involve ourselves with this event from the outset and to play an important role on the night itself.
At around 6pm the nominees and their guests began to arrive, in all their finery, welcomed onto the red carpet.
As was inevitable the event encouraged the support of representatives of The Cornish Times including Regional Editor Zoë Uglow and photographer Adrian Jasper who was called upon to take early pictures of couples and groups whilst the impressive close-up magician James Williams quite literally worked his magic on the guests.
The esteemed judging panel consisted of our mayor and deputy, Cllr Christina Whitty and David Braithwaite together with respected local business owners Martin Gilbert and Jon Pollard.
At 7pm, in my role as compere for the evening, I invited Traders’ Association chair Tracy onto the stage to formally welcome the guests following which I outlined the format of the evening before signalling food service.
Just before 9pm I once again took to the mic for the awards ceremony.
Finally, with the formalities over it was time for me to switch hats, load the decks and encourage guests onto the dance floor...which is exactly what they did until the night ended.
All in all a huge success for Liskeard, only made possible by the efforts and support of those involved both in the planning stages and on the night.
Penhaligon Friends Quiz Night
Liskeard and Looe Radio were also invited to support the very well attended quiz night at Callington Cricket Club on Friday evening.
The event, hosted by Jane Bullock and the team at Newhalls Travel, was raising funds for the charity which supports bereaved children, young people and parents.
As compere for the evening I was tasked with running the quiz and encouraging donations with an eventual fund total of more than £400...It was a great night, with lots of fun and some terrific donated raffle prizes.
Well done to all involved.
Mike Allsopp, freelance broadcaster and presenter/director Liskeard & Looe Radio
• See next week’s Cornish Times for more from the Gala Night.
