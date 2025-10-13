ONE of Saltash’s most valued community organisations, The Core, has warned it is facing its most financially challenging year since opening its doors a decade ago.
Founded in 2015 to fill the gap left by the closure of the town’s former youth centre, The Core has become one of the beating hearts of youth and community life in the town. However, rising costs and shrinking funding now threaten its future.
“This year has proved our most financially challenging yet,” said Kirstie Dickson, trustee and chair of The Core’s management committee. “Ever-increasing costs for utilities, wages, maintenance and insurance, combined with a downturn in grants and hall hire, have left us having to find alternative income streams just to keep the lights on and the doors open.”
Over the past decade, The Core has supported around a third of Saltash’s 11 to 17 year olds, offering a safe, welcoming space for young people to learn, grow and connect. What began as two weekly youth sessions has expanded into a busy, multi-purpose community hub serving both young people and adults.
“One of the things that makes The Core so special is we don’t just offer a place for youngsters to hang out, we look at the bigger picture,” added Kirstie.
The Core hosts a wide range of activities, including junior and senior youth sessions, a youth committee, after-school clubs, home education support, as well as climbing sessions.
Its facilities also support key community groups such as Saltash Amateur Boxing Club, Saltash Community Shed, Saltash Short Mat Bowls Club and Saltash Redeemer Church, which all rely on the space for training, meetings and social activities.
Together, these groups serve hundreds of people each week, from school pupils to retirees – and now The Core is appealing for local support to continue providing these vital services for the community.
