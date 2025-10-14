The major upgrade project, which began in June, is set to transform the nearly 30-year-old building with modernised changing rooms, a refreshed reception area, and new facilities for both gym users and swimmers.
General manager Sharon Speed said the work was progressing well despite some unexpected challenges.
“Firstly, I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you for your patience and understanding during our refurbishment,” she said. “I really appreciate everyone continuing to support swimming, aqua classes and our swimming lessons along with all other activities.”
Sharon explained contractors have made significant progress on the new poolside changing village, with drainage systems installed, walls erected and mechanical and electrical works advancing.
However, as with older buildings, some unforeseen issues have caused delays to the initial schedule.
“There have been a number of unforeseen issues and these have required additional works,” said Sharon. “These have therefore caused delays to the work schedule. As a result, Phase 1 will now not be complete until Friday, December 19.”
Once completed, Phase 1 will deliver a new, enhanced reception area and upgraded poolside changing village.
Phase 2a, due for completion by February 10, will focus on the refurbishment of the existing shower area and corridor leading to the pool, as well as new changing and toilet facilities for gym and class users.
The final stage, Phase 2, will see the creation of a brand-new community hub space, expected to be ready by April 10.
“The delays are disappointing, but to ensure this upgrade meets customer expectations it has been essential to address these matters,” added Sharon. “I am confident the wait will be worth it, and we look forward to showcasing the new changing facilities in December.”
