New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 43 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 28 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Buzz Community Cafe at Trispen Methodist Church, Trispen, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Ask Italian at Ask, 76 Lemon Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Sip at 15 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: The Courtyard Cafe at The Courtyard Café, Unit 5, Lansdown Mews, Lansdown Road; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: Little Wonder Cafe at Cape Cornwall, Cape Cornwall, St Just, Penzance; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at The Range Coffee Shop At Unit 2, Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Blend 71 at 71 Lemon Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Crossbow Restaurant at The Crossbow, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Duke Street Deli at The Duke Street Sandwich Deli, 10 Duke Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Bay Cafe And Pasty Shop at 8 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Mr Billy's at Mr Billys, Unit 3, 13 - 14 Market Place, Penzance; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Peppercorn Cafe at Lynfield Farm Studios, Perran Lane, Perranuthnoe, Penzance; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Base Falmouth at 103 Boslowick Road, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Constantine Social Club Kitchen at The Social Club Kitchen, Constantine Social Club, Trebarvah Road, Constantine; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: No 1 Cubs Ltd at The Hangar, Aerohub Business Park, St Mawgan, Newquay; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Tiggys Tea Room at Tiggys Tea Room At Screech Owl Sanctuary, Trewin Farm, Goss Moor, St Columb; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Jubilee Pool Cafe at Battery Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Olive & Co. at Siblyback Lake Cafe, Siblyback Water Sports, Common Moor, Liskeard; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Polperro Bar And Grill at Looe Bay Holiday Park, St Martin, Looe, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Tonis Kitchen at 1 Passmore Edwards Court, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Widemouth Bay Cafe at Marine Drive, Widemouth Bay, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 1
• Rated 5: Par Track at Par Track Cafe, Par Sports Centre, Par, Cornwall; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: Camping Caradon at Camping Caradon Touring Park, Trelawne, Looe, Cornwall; rated on September 25
• Rated 1: Sunny Spice at 39a Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on September 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Boathouse at Trevethan Hill, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Cape Cornwall Club at Cape Cornwall Golf & Country Club, St Just, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: The Sandcastle at Sun Haven Valley Holiday Park, Mawgan Porth, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: The Rashleigh Inn at 13 Polkerris, Par, Cornwall; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: Inn On The Shore at Downderry, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 4
• Rated 1: The Kings Arms at Kings Arms, 17 Fore Street, Mevagissey, St Austell; rated on September 19
Takeaways
Plus nine ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Old School Kitchen at Pelynt Social Club, The Old School, Pelynt, Looe; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: USA Chicken at 36 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Nice N Tasty at Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: Oggy Oggy Newquay at 2 East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Lucky House at 12 West End, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Malcolm Barnecutt at Malcolm Barnecutt Bakery, 18 Molesworth Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Chip Ahoys at 8 Broad Street, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Dragon Spring at 4 Station Road, Pool, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on October 2
• Rated 5: Tung Sing at Tung Sing Chinese Takeaway, Railway Terrace, Portreath, Redruth; rated on October 1