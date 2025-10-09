The newly-formed company has been conjuring up a thrilling mix of haunting harmonies, devilish drama and petrifying poetry for what promises to be two evenings of spine-tingling entertainment on October 31 and November 1, at 7pm.
From Jekyll and Hyde to Dracula, The Monster Mash to Shakespeare’s Wyrd Sisters, audiences can expect a whirlwind of music, laughter and ghostly surprises, plus plenty of spooky snacks and tricky treats.
Teylu Theatre Company was launched earlier this year to provide adults in the Liskeard area with opportunities to perform, collaborate, and bring live theatre back to the heart of the community.
In just a few months, the group has gone from strength to strength, attracting packed houses for its social and charity events. This Is Halloween marks its first full-scale theatrical outing, and anticipation in the town is high.
“It’s very exciting to be asked to direct the first show for Teylu,” said local director Peter Woodward, who has worked on numerous productions across Cornwall. “Hopefully this is the first of many successful performances. The cast has shown amazing enthusiasm and commitment, it’s been a joy to work with them.”
His excitement is shared by musical director Jane Warwick, who added: “The Teylu cast have worked so hard to produce enjoyable and entertaining music. The end result will be an evening of spooky fun, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”
With live singing, dramatic sketches, and a dash of Halloween humour, This Is Halloween offers something for everyone, whether you’re a fan of theatre, music, or just a good old-fashioned fright.
Tickets are available from the Liskerrett Community Centre or online at www.liskerrett.co.uk/events/event/31-Oct-2025/this-is-halloween
