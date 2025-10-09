CORNWALL Council is inviting residents to help shape how the county develops over the next 20 years.

The new Cornwall Plan will set out what can be built and where, covering housing, services, facilities and the environment.

Locals are encouraged to share what life is like in their area and what changes they’d like to see. Drop-in consultation sessions are being held in Saltash at Saltash Studios from 12–3pm on Monday, October 14 and in Liskeard at the Liskerrett Community Centre on the same day from 4–7pm.

The sessions are free to attend, and Cornwall Council asks attendees to reserve spaces online in advance.

Residents’ views will help ensure the plan reflects what people want for the future of Cornwall.