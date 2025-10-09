CORNWALL Council is inviting residents to help shape how the county develops over the next 20 years.
The new Cornwall Plan will set out what can be built and where, covering housing, services, facilities and the environment.
The sessions are free to attend, and Cornwall Council asks attendees to reserve spaces online in advance.
Residents’ views will help ensure the plan reflects what people want for the future of Cornwall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.