We have seen this principle in action at ClayTAWC in St Dennis – opened following a Parish Appraisal in the 2000’s to help local people on a low-income in training, education and equip the community with skills to aid the opportunity of employment. Thanks to a dedicated team, it now delivers a vast array of services which would be the envy of other towns and villages. I hope that ongoing talks around Cornish devolution will result in local people having more agency about delivering improvements in their local communities.