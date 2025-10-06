AS AN MP, I can lobby for change in Parliament, commission and contribute to research and reports, work with ministers to influence policy, hold authorities to account and speed up decision making – but it only works when it’s informed by local people living within my constituency.
It sounds like a cliché but residents really are the best experts about what is needed in their communities – so people have to tell me what they want. Even if I can’t deliver it 100 per cent of the time, I definitely can’t without the core information.
I was reminded of this during a recent visit to St Dennis, which is one of the places in Cornwall suffering from ‘Pretty Poverty’ – where scenic views mask the reality of poor transport links, unaffordable housing and a lack of supportive infrastructure affecting what is largely a rural community. I am glad to see the report from researchers at Plymouth Marjon University, which has shone a light on these issues as a further step in finding real solutions.
Alongside a visit from Marjons researchers, I spoke to people living in St Dennis - gathering their views about infrastructure and services needs. I put forward my own idea for better rail connectivity in the clay country - after its exclusion from the Mid Cornwall Metro scheme; and called for reconsideration of a 2012 feasibility study, which looks at the option for additional branch line connectivity in this part of Cornwall, lying around the mineral railway.
Given that, St Dennis is at the epicentre of potential growth within the growing critical minerals industry, it is vital that alongside, the commensurate infrastructure, services and housing that local people can actually afford, are provided.
This all supports delivery of my election pledges – to Tackle the Cornish Housing Crisis, Support Jobs and Prosperity, and Revitalise our Towns.
But political action only works when local people share their views – so please take time to fill in my survey and tell me what you want for your community — details in my Facebook biography, which can be found here www.facebook.com/NoahLaw4StAN
We have seen this principle in action at ClayTAWC in St Dennis – opened following a Parish Appraisal in the 2000’s to help local people on a low-income in training, education and equip the community with skills to aid the opportunity of employment. Thanks to a dedicated team, it now delivers a vast array of services which would be the envy of other towns and villages. I hope that ongoing talks around Cornish devolution will result in local people having more agency about delivering improvements in their local communities.
