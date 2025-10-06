WE were all appalled by the attack on the Synagogue in Manchester last week. Our thoughts are with the victims, the victims' families and friends, our emergency services and the entire Jewish community.
We must all work to combat the rising tide of antisemitism, of islamophobia, of intolerance and of prejudice in our society.
Some suggested Palestinian Solidarity protestors should cancel their protests out of respect. However, it would be more respectful if those who are properly campaigning against the appalling genocide in Gaza continued with their protests and also stood in solidarity with those of us determined to face down antisemitism, embrace the victims of the Manchester atrocity and the wider Jewish community. Both purposes emanate from the same values – promoting peace and tolerance.
I’m backing the campaign against the government’s proposal for compulsory digital ID. If PM Starmer were offering an opt-in digital system to aid improved efficiency of public services, the better management of health records, voter entitlement, passport records etc that would be fine and a useful tool to help those who opt to use. But to impose a mandatory ID system would cross a line; and draw the government into the risk of future state surveillance. It would lock out older, disabled people and the digitally excluded, and become a honeypot for malevolent hackers and espionage.
Instead of wasting money on this, the government should invest in our schools, resolve the SEND crisis, back our children’s future, restore our NHS, build social housing, improve public transport and work to make our country a better place to live.
My next public meeting will take place in St Ives on Friday, October 17, at 7pm.
I’ll concentrate on:
Combatting the rise in intolerance and prejudice; the government’s NHS 10 Year Plan; Meeting local housing need; and Options for the Autumn budget. Hopefully we’ll have time for more…
Space is limited, so please book (free) tickets in advance, and email or phone in advance with any questions or concerns you’d like to raise. Email [email protected] or call 01736 339526.
There’s also a ‘Help and Advice’ event for the whole community.
Community Action Festival, on Friday, October 24, from 12pm to 6pm, at Humphry Davy School, Penzance.
This free, family-friendly event will bring together local charities, public bodies and residents’ groups to raise awareness of the range of support available in the community, particularly for wellbeing and to help with cost-of-living challenges.
The festival will feature stalls from local groups offering advice, resources, and connections, alongside a variety of free activities and attractions.
Free, freshly cooked, healthy fare will also be available throughout.
This event is about bringing the community together, making connections, and ensuring people know where to turn for support.
I’m enormously grateful to the many local charities, public agencies and advice organisations who’re joining me to put on this impressive half-term event filled with fun, food, and community spirit.
