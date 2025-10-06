I’m backing the campaign against the government’s proposal for compulsory digital ID. If PM Starmer were offering an opt-in digital system to aid improved efficiency of public services, the better management of health records, voter entitlement, passport records etc that would be fine and a useful tool to help those who opt to use. But to impose a mandatory ID system would cross a line; and draw the government into the risk of future state surveillance. It would lock out older, disabled people and the digitally excluded, and become a honeypot for malevolent hackers and espionage.