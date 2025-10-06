ALONGSIDE supporting local people with individual cases, whether that’s securing the right accommodation or driving license renewals, I often receive requests from residents to raise our communities’ specific needs on the national level.
That’s exactly what I did at this year’s Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.
Issues like Viverdon Down Solar Farm near Callington, where there was a recent consultation to discuss the proposals for the site. When I have been speaking to people about this project, it’s clear that they want cleaner, cheaper energy, but that needs to fit in line with the needs of our rural and coastal communities. I wanted to speak with EDF about what actions they have taken since I made it clear that residents need to be properly consulted back in the summer.
I am glad that the site will be smaller, and they are announcing a yearly community benefits fund. EDF will be presenting these plans soon, and I encourage people to contact me with any concerns regarding the site, as we need to get this right.
I also went to conference to fight for our fair share. There are many exciting investments happening in the South West, but it is vital that South East Cornwall sees the benefits. That’s why I met with Babcock, who have a site at the Devonport Dockyards. Devonport will see billions in investments in the coming years, but with 23 per cent of Babcock employees living in South East Cornwall, I am pushing for the investment to also support our area.
I understand how important our seas and waterways are for local people in South East Cornwall. After meeting with community groups like Drip Drip to discuss the situation, I knew that residents needed an easier way to raise their cases to water companies. I met with representatives from Pennon, the parent company of South West Water, to call for residents’ voices to be properly heard.
In July the current CEO announced she would be stepping down. At the start of October, the company confirmed a new CEO had been appointed, and on the same day I wrote to them calling for higher standards, better customer service, and stronger protection of our environment. I have now secured a direct connection with the company to bring residents' individual cases forward to South West Water, so please contact me if you are having issues.
For me, this conference was about continuing to raise issues that I know matter to you. I share the government’s vision for a patriotic national renewal, where investment is made to grow the economy right across the country. But I also want to see our fair share in South East Cornwall.
I was especially proud when someone from South East Cornwall asked me a question during a panel about the opportunities presented by renewable energy. It is a sign that our community is engaged and forward-thinking, and I am determined to keep pushing on this for our area.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.