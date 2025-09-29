I’m not a ‘Luddite’ and recognise the many improvements and efficiencies which IT can bring. But it’s wrong to set up systems which favour the digitally enabled above those who are not. Indeed, even those who successfully navigate the dehumanised systems often struggle, and when those systems fail, customers are locked out without any means of resolving their issue. Or they’re met with FAQs which don’t address their questions, ambiguous systems which only mean something to those who set them up, or resorting to automated telephone handling systems which operate as if deliberately designed to frustrate and take hours to navigate