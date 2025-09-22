Anecdotally I am hearing that people are getting seen quicker than a year ago and a massive part of that success is down to the people that actually work in the NHS. They really are remarkable – having to manage with almost constant reorganisation and in terribly tough working conditions. I also hear anecdotally of people that are still not seen quickly enough: those that have been waiting for operations or treatment for far too long; those that are still waiting weeks to see a GP or that cannot navigate the seemingly daunting task of booking online appointments; those that are suffering terrible oral pain because they have been unable to see an NHS dentists and cannot afford to see a private one.