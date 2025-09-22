I MET South West Water CEO, Susan Davy, last week to review their investment plans and the well-publicised and numerous failings to effectively prevent the growing number of pollution incidents around our coast, even on 'dry days'.
With her colleagues I was shown around the sewage treatment works at St Erth. If they'd invested in the infrastructure rather than in rewarding themselves and shareholders we wouldn't be in this position. They're needless to say defensive of their record and promise to deal with the many issues I raised.
The last government created a lack environment in which they could get away with this. The new government has started to take action, improve regulation and put pressure on water companies to deliver a decent service. Much more to do. I'll hold them to account.
I also enjoyed attending the opening of the magnificent skate board facility at Madron playing field. Having been very involved in the campaign (in a very small way) for this I can only especially congratulate Parish Clerk Jodie Ellis without who it would be in place.
Thousands of our children are still being let down by a system which is too slow to recognise, diagnose and support them during those vital years when a child’s development needs to be nurtured, not ignored. Cornwall has a much higher level of Special Educational Need ((SEN) than the UK average. Hundreds of families, carers, and educators have contacted me since I was elected last summer, highlighting a system which is overstretched and under supported. To be fair the present government inherited a catastrophe.
We’ve just completed a Westminster debate, which I took part in. Though the government Ministers promise an Education White Paper this autumn, we need action now.
I held a dedicated Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Surgery last week and plan a SEND Summit in November. An opportunity for parents, carers, and educators to raise concerns about local SEND provision with Local Authority officials, psychologists and other experts.
So, the richest man in the world told a far-right London rally at the weekend, "Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight-back or you die".
Those who care about democracy here will of course want to distance themselves from Mr Musk's barely veiled call to arms to. Let's see if all do...
These activists often claim their views are supported by the Christian maxim "Charity begins at home". But that exposes they haven't fully understood. It's "Charity BEGINS at home. It doesn’t END there."
It would bring shame on Cornwall if the St Piran's flag were displayed at such a hate-fest. Proper Cornish pride has no truck with the far-right hate agenda, nor narrow separatism. Cornish pride is not shunning others or wanting to cut ourselves off. Cornish pride has for me always been about cutting ourselves into the celebration of diversity across the UK, Europe and a wider world.
