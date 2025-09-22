Thousands of our children are still being let down by a system which is too slow to recognise, diagnose and support them during those vital years when a child’s development needs to be nurtured, not ignored. Cornwall has a much higher level of Special Educational Need ((SEN) than the UK average. Hundreds of families, carers, and educators have contacted me since I was elected last summer, highlighting a system which is overstretched and under supported. To be fair the present government inherited a catastrophe.