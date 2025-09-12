Elerghi - Swans
what3words - ///puffed.flopping.umbrellas
Ass yw teg an hanow ma – ha tyller pur deg yw ynwedh, yn gwiryonedh. Hanow an bluw ha’y eglos - Veryan - a dheu dhyworth Sen Symphorian po Severian, neb o merther frynkek, mes hanow an manerji y’n vledhen 1086 o Elerghi. Prag? Piw a wor? Mes yma poll yn kres an dreveglos. (Gwig yn ogas yw henwys “Kowrvergh”, mes nyns eus difeythtir ena!) An hanow “Elerghi”, po Elerkey, yw gweladow hwath yn hanow an vownder dhyworth Melinji hag ynwedh yn hanow gwesti.
An nas an moyha aswonys omma yw an pymp chi rond, sowl aga thohow, drehevys gans pronter, Jeremiah Trist y hanow, y’n nownsegves kansbledhen. Furv an chiow ma a lettya an Jowl rag omgudha yn kornel, dell grysi an pronter ma.
Yma gwerthji byghan, klub kricket, skol, hel an dreveglos hag an Diwotti Nowydh y’n dre ynwedh, ha nyns eus edhom saw a bymp mynysen rag mos dhe’n treth po dhe Borthlogh.
What a lovely name this is – and a very beautiful place too, in fact. The name of Veryan parish and church comes from St Symphorian or Severian, who was a French martyr, but the name of the manor house in the year 1086 was Elerchi (swans).
Why? Who knows? But there is a pool in the middle of the village. (A hamlet nearby is called “Camels” but there isn’t a desert there!)
The name “Elerghi” (swans), or Elerkey, can still be seen in the name of the lane from Melinsey and also in the name of a guest house.
The most well-known feature here is the five round houses with thatched roofs, built by vicar Jeremiah Trist in the 19th century. This vicar believed that the shape of these houses would prevent the Devil from hiding in a corner.
There is a small shop, a cricket club, a school, a village hall and the New Inn in the village too, and it only takes five minutes to get to the beach or to Portloe.
Community organisation An Rosweyth promotes the use of the Cornish language. Visit www.speakcornish.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.