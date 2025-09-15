WHAT has happened to our country? While hundreds of people protesting against genocide are arrested a political activist who called for the “torching of refugees” is given a standing ovation at the conference of a party the media tell us will form the next government.
Some will contend those arrested – including many from Cornwall – were supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation, Palestine Action; which has vandalised property and allege they’ve attacked people who attempt to prevent them. If true, they should of course face the full consequences of our criminal laws. However, nothing I've heard justifies proscription. That crosses a line most decent people are worried about.
Fellow Cornish MPs and I have commenced battle to secure devolved power to Cornwall; and not to become subsumed into a regional body where our unique strengths become submerged under the juggernaut of uniformity. The Government’s Devolution Bill will commence line-by-line scrutiny and return to the chamber for final debate early next year.
Cornwall’s case isn't about isolationism. Cornwall doesn’t want to cut itself off. We want to cut ourselves into the celebration of diversity.
We must now galvanise backing from across Cornwall to make sure our voice is heard in the crucial months ahead.
I’m holding a dedicated Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Surgery this Friday, 19th September. An opportunity for parents, carers, and educators to raise concerns about local SEND provision.
Children with SEND have been let down by a system which is overstretched and underfunded. I have heard from families, carers, and educators whose evidence is deeply concerning. Urgent action is needed. I am holding this surgery to listen, to better understand, and to work with local families to ensure children get the support they deserve.
The surgery is part of my effort to press for improvements to SEND services, address delays, and ensure that children with additional needs receive the education and care they are entitled to.
Last week, in the Health Select Committee, I raised serious concerns about the severe shortage of Health Visitors.
Health Visitors play a vital role in supporting parents and babies during those crucial early months and years. Yet, shockingly, their numbers were cut by 40 per cent since 2015.
Families need accessible, skilled support. I’m pressing the government to reverse this decline and to invest properly in this essential service so that every child gets the best possible start in life.
The recent ‘reshuffle’ of Ministers resulted in big changes in many Government departments. Speaking to some of those deposed by the PM, it’s clear it’s a extremely brutal process. One minute you’re in power and the next you’re out, with hardly time to clear your desk! One I spoke to was Fisheries Minister Daniel Zeichner who confided. He also told me he was about to accept my criticism that his officials should do more to respond to the scientific evidence regarding the better management of bluefin tuna which are now more prevalent around the Cornish coast...
