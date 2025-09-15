Some of the key features of the Bill include: providing ‘Day 1 rights’ of employment, including protection from Unfair Dismissal, entitlement to Paternity Leave, Unpaid Parental Leave; establishing Bereavement Leave and making Flexible Working the default; banning those exploitative zero-hours; abolishing the scourge of fire and rehire; extending employment tribunal time limits, giving more time for disputes to be resolved and bringing it in line with limits on equal pay and statutory redundancy claims; establishing the Fair Work Agency to make sure everyone is playing by the same rules; improving pay and conditions through Fair Pay Agreements, and re-establishing the School Support Staff Negotiating Body; increasing protection from sexual harassment, introducing Equality Menopause Action Plans and strengthening rights for pregnant workers; and making improvements to and strengthening Statutory Sick Pay.