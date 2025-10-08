COLLEGE students in Liskeard were given a powerful, up-close insight into what really happens at the scene of a road traffic collision – and how emergency services work together to save lives.
The students watched as police, fire, and tri-service officers performed live demonstrations, showing step-by-step how they respond to a serious collision. The scenario included removing vehicle doors, safely rescuing a trapped casualty, and carrying out vital checks to ensure the scene was secure and no further danger remained.
The session aimed to give young people – many of whom are learning to drive or have recently passed their tests – a realistic understanding of the dangers on the road, and the critical role played by the emergency services.
PCSO Steed said: “Quite a few young people within this age range are either learning to drive or are newly qualified. It’s so important for us to reach out whilst they’re still in the early stages of driving.
“Our aim is to encourage them to make safe decisions now and in the future, whilst highlighting the consequences of dangerous choices.
“Driving can bring an amazing sense of independence. We just want to make sure that young people enjoy this new chapter of their lives safely – to protect themselves and those around them.”
Alongside the practical demonstration, students also took part in an interactive session focused on the ‘Fatal Five’ – the five most common causes of serious and fatal collisions. These include speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driver distraction (such as using a mobile phone), driving under the influence of drink or drugs, and not being physically or medically fit to drive.
The discussion encouraged students to think about their responsibilities as drivers and passengers, and how seemingly small decisions can have life-changing consequences.
In addition to road safety awareness, the students also received a basic first aid workshop, including guidance on how to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) in an emergency. Learning these essential life-saving skills added another layer of confidence and preparedness to the day’s experience.
A representative from the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service praised the event’s success, adding: “The session was really beneficial in helping students understand the Fatal Five and how their choices can make the difference between a safe journey and a tragic one.
“It was also a great opportunity to show the teamwork involved in responding to a collision and the efforts we make to keep those involved as safe as possible.”
The event was described as both eye-opening and inspiring by participants and organisers alike, giving students a deeper appreciation for the realities of driving – and the importance of making safe, responsible choices on the road.
Following the success of this session, further workshops are already being planned for the remainder of this year, continuing the mission to help make Cornwall’s roads safer for everyone.
