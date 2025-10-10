Perran Moon, MP for Camborne and Redruth, said: "As MP for one of the most deprived constituencies in the country, funding for homelessness and the basics of life are quite literally lifelines for many local people. With deprivation comes drug and alcohol dependency and the antisocial behaviour that follows. So I'm delighted that there is funding to also support those absolutely vital wrap-around services for those that are dependent on drugs and alcohol."