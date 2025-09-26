PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
A brewery has applied for a premises licence in Lostwithiel.
Ideal Day Brewery Ltd have given notice that they have applied to Cornwall Council as Licensing Authority for the grant of a Premises Licence in respect of Unit 9A2, Restormel Industrial Estate, 7 Liddicoat Rd, Lostwithiel PL22 0HG.
The application is for the sale of alcohol off site from premises, including online orders via the website 24 hours a day and orders for delivery until 8pm.
The licence proposes permitting in person collections on Monday through until Thursday 10am until 6pm in addition to Friday through until Sunday between 10am and 8pm.
A responsible authority or other person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to the Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected].
THE operators of Carnglaze Cavern near Liskeard have applied for a licence application in respect of the undertaking of licensing activities, specifically alcohol, entertainment and late night refreshments.
Antony Perkins and Lisa Perkins have given notice that they have applied to Cornwall Council as Licensing Authority for the grant of a Premises Licence in respect of Carnglaze Caverns, St Neot, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 6HQ.
The application is to bring current licensable activities, namely retail and supply of alcohol, entertainment and late-night refreshment in-line with the regular business opening hours of the venue, between 10am until 1am.
In addition, the inclusion of an extra building within the licensable area.
A responsible authority or other person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to the Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected].
