However, despite being given approval, the decision was not without its controversy, with some even calling for it to be reversed before it had even come into effect.
The previous administration’s portfolio holder for transport Connor Donnithorne, proposed a motion for the increase to be reversed, for the council to state it “regrets” the decision to increase tariffs and to call on Cllr Rogerson to freeze all parking charges “to support town vitality, small businesses and residents”.
Though despite the call, the price increase went ahead. The six per cent rise is expected to generate an additional £360,000 this financial year, which will go towards mitigating a shortfall in the council’s parking services budget. It is expected the increase will also generate an additional £930,000 in the 2026/27 financial year.
And despite criticisim from councillors and residents, Cornwall Council has defended its decision, stating that ‘Without the income from car parking charges, the council would need to explore alternative methods of generating income.’
A council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that any rise in the cost of parking is frustrating for motorists and do not take these decisions lightly. In September, car park tariffs across Cornwall increased in line with the Consumer Price Index and rounded to the nearest 10p. This price increase was advertised in advance across all car parks and followed a statutory period of notice.
“Income from car parks enables us to make the best use of our resources with all surplus income going towards maintaining Cornwall's 7,300km road network. Without the income from car parking charges, the council would need to explore alternative methods of generating income.”
