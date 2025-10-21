A NORTH Cornwall couple have created a Harry Potter Airbnb - near the shooting location of the new TV series.
The Wizards Cauldron, near Lewannick, was set up by husband and wife Stewart and Lucy Farmer.
The couple who moved from Kent three years ago and dreamt of building an Airbnb that would display their love for the wizarding world J K Rowling created.
The pair have transformed the space into Hagrid's Hut, featuring stone wallpaper, a fireplace, a pumpkin patch and a variety of magical creatures.
Lucy said they’ve had visitors from all around the world staying at the Airbnb and the space has even been the site of some proposals.
With the production of a new Harry Potter TV series, and filming taking place in Devon and Cornwall, including Cadgwith and Carnglaze Caverns, Lucy is hopeful the unique stay will welcome even more visitors.
She said: "It is lovely to have that down here and to use some of the beautiful places we have down here. It is very good for the South West. Anything that brings tourists down and helps the economy will be well received."
It took the couple four months to complete the transformation. In preparation, the pair said they watched all the Harry Potter films as research, to make sure the decoration was perfect.
Lucy said: "We have always thought that a Harry Potter Airbnb would be a good idea because it is so popular.
"Our sons grew up with it and it is something that my husband and I watch every year. We thought we would do something completely different. It is not threading on anyone's toes who run an Airbnb round and about."
Lucy continued: "You notice that Hermione drinks out of a certain cup so I tried to get a cup and saucer that would match that.
"There is some things we can't have in there because he is got swords hanging down and all sorts of sharp tools and we can't have that with people staying. We tried to put more gentle stuff hanging up like watering cans and cages.
"The living room is based on Hagrid's Hut but because in the films you don't get to see Hagrid's bedroom. So it's got all little bits of nods to different films in there. Behind the bed it is sort of pink and you've got some of the Professor Umbridge kitten plates.
"People can look around and think 'this is from that film, that is from that film'.
"Some people have included it into a tour. It has been a big compliment that they have included us in a Harry Potter tour.
"They say it is amazing the attention to detail we have put in which is a real compliment. Because you see it everyday you think 'has it lost its magic' but visitors are blown away with it which is lovely.
“It has been a wonderful experience and far better than we could possibly have hoped for."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.