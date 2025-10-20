A FREE Hallowe’en party for families affected by the terminal illness of a parent or carer is being staged by a community interest company in Cornwall.
Non-profit organisation Gunners Kids CIC is hosting the party at St Blazey Children’s Centre on Sunday, October 26.
The event will feature a magician, a disco and activities, creating a safe space for children and their loved ones to make memories together. Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1673275695649
Co-founder Tamsin Chapman-Gunner said: “Our aim is to help families make lasting memories and to remind children that they can still be children, even when a parent is seriously ill.
“Events like this provide much-needed opportunities for families to come together, laugh and support one another.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.