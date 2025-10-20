‘Best Event’ went to Mystery Ninja for their recent Comicon-style event – a first of its kind for Liskeard. Del and Lacy Ryan were overjoyed. They said: “Our anime/ComiCon style event was the first of its kind for Liskeard I believe. Alot of work went into it and we were proud to have achieved what we did, but it was largely down to the support we received from the community.