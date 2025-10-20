CELEBRATING the business community was top of the agenda at the Liskeard Traders’ Association’s recent gala night.
The event was hosted by Jules Bazley and his team at a the stunning Moghhe Cafe Lounge Bar Venue in West Street with the support of headline sponsor Josh Taylor of 'Taylor Electrical SW Ltd' and compere/music responsibilities coming courtesy of Mike Allsopp of Liskeard and Looe Radio.
The night saw a number of winners announced with each delighted to be welcomed up on stage to receive their trophy.
Taking home ‘Best New Business’ was Spick n Span. Owner Hermione Burridge-Yates said: “I was honoured to be honest, not just to have won but to have been a part of it. I have already asked to be a sponsor next year as I would love to help it grow and double in size next year!”
Next up was ‘Best Family Owned Business’ which went to HBH Woolacotts. Gavin Cole and Lorraine Dearlove were overjoyed to collect the award on behalf of the hard working team.
Thompsons Opticians then collected the ‘Professional Services Award’. Collecting the award were Alex Thom, Sarah Sobey and Michaela Leitson-Thom. Reacting to the win, Alex said: “It feels great to have received this award. It is a testament to the staff that we won as they all work so hard to provide a professional service.
“The event itself was very professionally organises and was a great opportunity to network with other local businesses – Liskeard has lots to offer that you may not realise.”
‘Best Event’ went to Mystery Ninja for their recent Comicon-style event – a first of its kind for Liskeard. Del and Lacy Ryan were overjoyed. They said: “Our anime/ComiCon style event was the first of its kind for Liskeard I believe. Alot of work went into it and we were proud to have achieved what we did, but it was largely down to the support we received from the community.
“It doesn’t feel like our award really as it was all thanks to those who supported us on the day.”
Rhiannon Sullivan of Larches and Blooms was over the moon to discover she had won not one, but two categories. On receiving ‘Best Independent Business’, followed by the ‘Local Favourite Award’, she said: “It was amazing. A really fantastic event for the community, something which I think we have been lacking in Liskeard – and it is always nice to be able to get dressed up!
“Thank you for the wonderful voters, it really meant the world to us as a small business.”
Finally, rounding off the night, ‘Best Charitable CIC’ went to Bargain Box & Food Hub. Geoff Lewis said: “We were totally delighted to receive an award. It will give much needed publicity to the Food Hub.
“The whole event was amazing, a very high standard — just world class!”
Other nominees included: T Williams building and maintenance, Newell's Travel, Coode's Solicitors, Jane Louise, The Little Shop DVD & Games, Two For Joy, and Looe Valley Plants.
Event lead Tracy Adams, chair of Liskeard Traders’ Association, said: “The Liskeard Business Awards Night Gala celebrated excellence and achievement within the local business community and was a resounding success thanks to the dedicated efforts of a hardworking management team and the enthusiastic support, and generosity, of numerous sponsors and participants.”
Tracy expressed particular thanks to Rhiannon Sullivan of Larches and Blooms for the extensive floral arrangements, to Event Services SW for the lighting and décor they provided and to the event’s judges; Cllr Christina Whitty mayor of Liskeard, Cllr David Braithwaite deputy mayor and long standing business owners in Liskeard Jon Pollard and Martin Gilbert.
Further mention and thanks were given to The Cornish Wine Co for supplying the welcome drinks and wine that added a 'touch of elegance' to the evening, and to A to Z Printing, who Tracy said played a "crucial role by handling all printing needs, including backdrops and certificates."
Tracy said: “Feedback from local businesses and their guests has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the quality of the food and service, the organisation, and the overall experience. Guests were particularly impressed by the level of professionalism and the seamless execution of the event.
“This success would not have been possible without the incredible support of the sponsors and the hardworking team behind the scenes. The event has generated fantastic engagement and positive recognition within the business community.”
The Traders’ Association is now looking ahead as preparations are already underway for next year's Gala Awards Night.
