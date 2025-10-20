A PRIMARY school in South East Cornwall is holding an open day this week.
Menheniot Primary School will be opening it doors to prospective pupils and their parents and guardians on Thursday, October 23, between 9.30am and 10.30am and then from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
A school spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to community and welcoming new families, we are inviting prospective parents and pupils to visit the school and learn more about enrolment for 2025-26 and beyond.
“The school encourages all families in the area to come along, see the facilities, meet staff and discover how Menheniot Primary nurtures both academic learning and values of kindness and community.”
The school is located off East Road in Menheniot.
