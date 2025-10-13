THE leader of Cornwall Council is calling for “transparency and accountability” after new government proposals were released seeking to scrap the need for printed notices to be published in local newspapers.
Cllr Leigh Frost, the Liberal Democrat leader of Cornwall Council, has highlighted his concerns after hearing the public could be left in the dark about plans for pubs and nightclubs to open or change their hours.
Ministers have launched a consultation on licensing reform, which includes a proposal to remove the statutory requirement for alcohol licensing notices to be advertised in print local papers.
It is one of two separate moves by the government to stop these printed notices - the other would see changes to local authority governance also no longer published in local newspapers. There are now fears that the plans would shroud local communities in secrecy.
Reacting to the news, Cllr Frost said: “It’s concerning that the government wants to remove the requirement for licensing applications to be advertised in local newspapers.
“These notices are a vital way for communities to stay informed about what’s happening in their area, from new pubs and venues to late night licences, and give people the chance to have their say.
“Keeping the requirement is good for ensuring transparency and accountability in decisions that affect us all. Scrapping them would make it harder for residents to know what’s being proposed right on their doorstep.”
Plans to scrap laws requiring alcohol licensing notices were part of a public consultation launched on Friday, October 9, by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and business secretary Peter Kyle. It would mean plans to open a new pub or nightclub, or for an existing venue to change its opening hours, would no longer be publicised within local communities.
The government’s Licensing Task Force - which made the initial recommendation - was set up to review the Licensing Act 2003 which applies to England and Wales. The taskforce was overwhelmingly made up of representatives from the hospitality and night-time industries, with media not represented.
At the same time as the licensing reforms, a provision in the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill would remove the legal requirement for notices publicising changes to local authority governance arrangements to be published in local papers.
This would strip communities of the right to know about sweeping changes to local councils.
News Media Association chairman Danny Cammiade, who is also chief executive of Tindle Newspapers which owns this newspaper, added: “Local news media in print and digital provide a highly trusted and independent environment for public notices to appear in, with local journalists often reporting on the content of the notices.
“Developed with funding and expertise from Google, the industry’s Public Notice Portal has increased the reach of public notices online, with the print requirement remaining essential for ensuring those who cannot, or prefer not to, use digital technology can access the notices.
“Removing alcohol licensing notices from local papers would undermine this work and leave local communities shrouded in secrecy. Ministers must change course and abandon this misguided plan.”
