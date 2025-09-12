Charges at Cornwall Council car parks are set to increase by six per cent from September 17. However, there are already calls within the council for a U-turn before the new tariffs even kick in.
The unitary authority’s Liberal Democrat member for transport, Cllr Dan Rogerson, ratified the increase in line with inflation, but the council’s Tory group leader Cllr Connor Donnithorne is not happy. The previous administration’s portfolio holder for transport has proposed a motion at next Tuesday’s full council meeting for the increase to be reversed, for the council to state it “regrets” the decision to increase tariffs and to call on Cllr Rogerson to freeze all parking charges “to support town vitality, small businesses and residents”.
Cllr Donnithorne’s motion is seconded by fellow Conservative councillor Jane Pascoe and supported by Cllr Peter Channon (Reform UK), Cllr Karen Glasson (Conservative) and Cllr Adrian Parsons (Liberal Democrat).
His proposal states: “Cornwall Council last increased parking charges in April 2024. Whilst other council services increased fees and charges as part of the 2025/26 budget, cabinet decided that parking tariffs would not increase at the time the budget was approved. Since, the new administration has made an individual decision to increase parking tariffs in line with CPI [Consumer Price Index]. This motion seeks to ask council to call on the administration to reverse this decision.”
A response from Joshua Macdonald, the council’s strategic parking manager, says that immediately following the tariff variation on September 17 there will be a public consultation on other “key parking initiatives” designed to generate an additional £1-million and the introduction of changes “to support wider traffic management objectives”
The six per cent price increase is expected to generate an additional £360,000 this financial year, which will go towards mitigating a shortfall in the council’s parking services budget. It is expected the increase will also generate an additional £930,000 in the 2026/27 financial year.
Mr Macdonald said: “Price increases of any kind may be perceived as a negative change made by Cornwall Council. However, increases ensure that the council can continue to manage and maintain its assets, as operational and repair costs rise.
“Fees and charges within the authority increase annually to ensure they continue to generate the appropriate level of income in line with the council’s policy and suggestions by financial services. The council offers a significant range of parking products which provide discounts to locals and regular car park users. By keeping charges in line with inflation, parking services are able to continue to offer these products.”
He added: “Following the decision made by Cllr Rogerson on August 18, a period of five working days elapsed prior to the statutory process beginning to vary the charges. This period was to allow for a ‘call-in’ to be made by members, however no challenge was received.”
Mr Macdonald highlighted that if the motion was approved there would not be sufficient time for the variation to be reversed, with the changes coming into effect on September 17. It would likely take six weeks to reverse the decision, when new charges would already be in place.
“As a result, initiatives outlined within the budget will not be delivered, having a significant impact on the council budget of up to £1-million.”
The motion will be discussed at a full council meeting at Lys Kernow / County Hall, Truro, from 10.30am on Tuesday, September 16.
