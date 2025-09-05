PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Goods vehicle licence application
A GOODS vehicle operator has applied to Cornwall Council seeking to use a location in Saltash as an operating centre for three goods vehicles and one trailer.
Kenyon Canopy (Slate and Stone) Ltd, trading as Kenyon Canopy and addressed at 5 Gilston Road, Saltash, Cornwall, PL12 6TW has submitted an application for a licence to use 5 Gilston Road, Saltash, Cornwall, PL12 6TW as an operating centre for the vehicles.
Owners or occupiers of the land, including buildings, near to the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected are invited to send written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Leeds, LS2 7UE stating their reasons, within 21 days of August 20, 2025.
They must also at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant, Kenyon Canopy at their trading address.
Licence application
A BUSINESS based in Helland, near Bodmin has applied to Cornwall Council seeking a premises licence.
Boconnion Limited has given notice to Cornwall Council as the licensing authority seeking the granting of a premises licence in respect of Boconnion Limited, Helland, Bodmin.
They are seeking permission to permit the sale of alcohol all year round between the hours of 10am and midnight to tenants of the short term lets and for guests that take place at Boconnion.
A responsible authority or other person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to the Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro TR1 3AY or email [email protected] not later than 16 September 2025.
A record of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address Monday to Friday (except Bank Holidays) by prior appointment. Details are also at www.cornwall.gov.uk by searching 'List of current premises licence applications'. Alternatively, telephone the Licensing Office on 01872 324210.
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction being £5,000.
Comments
