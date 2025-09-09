A CONSULTATION has been launched seeking input from members of the public amid plans for a new headquarters for the Cornwall Football Association (FA).
Cornwall FA have said that progress continues to be made on their plans for a new headquarters in Bodmin, working in close partnership with Bodmin Town Council, Bodmin Town Football Club, the Football Foundation, and other key stakeholders.
The proposed headquarters would be at Priory Park, which is the ground for Bodmin Town Football Club, and would form part of a large investment in the facilities at the stadium.
Issuing an update since their last announcement in September 2024, the FA have advanced through the Football Foundation’s technical stages of the project, with various site surveys now completed.
The next phase is to involve the local community through a public consultation to ensure that the new facilities are ‘shaped around community needs and aspirations’
Those behind the project say their ambition is to deliver a stadium-standard 3G pitch suitable for the National League System and women’s tier football, alongside a modern community building with changing facilities and additional spaces designed to support grassroots football and wider community use.
Cornwall FA chief executive officer, Danni Peel, said: “This is a really exciting milestone for Cornwall FA and for football in our county. The community consultation is a vital opportunity for local people to share their views and help shape the design of our new headquarters and facilities. We want this to be a place that not only supports the game at every level but also serves as a hub for the wider community. I encourage everyone to get involved and have their say in the next stage of this journey.”
The survey can be found at www.buff.ly/GHSgpTe and is open until October 18.
