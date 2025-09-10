A MUCH-loved playhouse is getting a brand-new lease of life thanks to the dedication and craftsmanship of Looe Shedders.
On Tuesday, September 16, the group will proudly deliver a beautifully restored Wendy House to the children of Trenode Primary Academy.
The once weathered and worn playhouse has been lovingly rebuilt over the past year by members of the Shedders, who specialise in community-based projects.
Weather permitting, the installation will begin at 9.15am, with the team arriving at the school to carefully lift the playhouse from a trailer and secure it onto decking in a sheltered outdoor area. If all goes according to plan, pupils will be able to explore their new Wendy House by 10.30am.
“This project has been a real labour of love,” said Chris Roy, chair of Looe Shedders. “Having access to a temporary workshop has been a huge help in getting it completed, but finding a permanent home for the group is still an urgent priority.”
The Wendy House is the latest in a string of imaginative and practical creations by Looe Shedders, all designed to support schools, charities and local organisations. Their growing portfolio includes a raised garden bed for a mental health charity at Looe’s allotments, a playground tractor for Trenode School, a colourful mural for Hillcrest Nursing Home, and a playground bus for Looe Primary Academy.
Looe Shedders is part of the international “Men’s Sheds” movement, which began in Australia over 25 years ago. The movement aims to create welcoming spaces where people – both men and women – can connect, converse, and create.
A spokesperson from the group explained: “Looe Shedders offers a chance to learn new skills, make new friends, and give back to the community. By providing meaningful activities in a friendly and supportive environment, the group also tackles social isolation and supports mental wellbeing.”
