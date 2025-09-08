The works, which are expected to cause disruption to road traffic across the Tamar, have prompted GWR to increase the number of services calling at Saltash Station.
During the period of improvement works, up to 29 trains per day will stop in the town – the highest frequency ever offered.
Extra services include:
- Weekdays: 11.27am to Penzance (from London), 13.59pm to London and 16.00pm to London.
- Saturdays: 10am to London and 15:24pm to Penzance (from London).
The Saltash Rail Users Group welcomed the move, encouraging residents to make full use of the opportunity. A spokesperson said: “If these additional services are well used, we may be able to argue for them to stay in the timetable permanently once the tunnel works are complete.”
For commuters and day-trippers alike, the fares are certainly attractive. A standard adult day return to Plymouth costs just £4.30, with further discounts available to railcard holders. The journey takes only 10 to 15 minutes by train, offering a reliable alternative to potentially long road delays.
Travellers from South East Cornwall are also encouraged to make use of park and ride options at Liskeard Station. All daytime services call at Liskeard, and some direct trains to Plymouth take as little as 25 minutes.
The improved service is seen as a win-win for Saltash, giving residents more choice and helping to reduce road congestion while the tunnel upgrades take place.
