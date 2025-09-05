Tickets are priced from just £4 for children and £8 for adults, with an emphasis on keeping cinema accessible for families.
The season opens on October 11 with IF (U), starring Ryan Reynolds, a heartwarming tale of imaginary friends and the children who create them. Free tickets are promised for all imaginary friends who accompany their human companions.
The adventure continues on November 22 with Elio (PG), a colourful animated space adventure about an 11-year-old boy accidentally mistaken for Earth’s leader by aliens. Rounding off the season on December 13, the festive favourite The Polar Express (PG) will take audiences on a magical journey to the North Pole.
The series is supported by the BFI Film Audience Network, which helps independent cinemas reach wider audiences.
Since opening in April, Saltash Studios has quickly established itself as a vibrant cultural hub. Operating as a not-for-profit community enterprise, it has attracted film lovers from across the region, hosted a wide variety of screenings, and earned national recognition for its imaginative reuse of a disused High Street property.
Cinema director Lindsay Endean encouraged residents to get involved: “We’d love more volunteers to join us in running this wonderful community cinema.”
Tickets are available at www.saltashstudios.org or on the door.
Comments
