A notice on the National Grid website reported the power cut for the postcode PL12 4AY, which includes the school in Wearde Road.
In a statement released at 10.30am, it read: “We have restored power to PL12 4AY, but as we still have other properties off supply in the area, we are still working on the electricity network.
“During this time, you may see further interruptions to your supply. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this is causing you.”
The National Grid estimate that power will be restored to all properties in the area by 12.30pm.
