After last year’s successful revival, organisers are aiming to build on that momentum with a festival that showcases the very best of South West produce, culinary talent and the town’s unique community spirit.
Entry to the festival and all activities on Buller Quay is free, making it an accessible event for both locals and holidaymakers alike.
Renowned local chef and television personality Ben Palmer, of The Sardine Factory and Yamas, is curating this year’s festival. At the heart of the event is the Chef’s Demonstration Stage, featuring an impressive line-up of culinary talent.
The stage will see appearances from celebrated chefs including Chris Eden (Watergate Bay), James Strawbridge, Dorian Janmaat (Ardor, St Ives), Andi Tuck (The Tartan Fox), Stephane Delourme (formerly of Rick Stein’s), Mick Smith (Porthminster Beach Café), Mike Naidoo (Michelin-starred Morston Hall), as well as Instagram favourite Rose Cant (@mumonmuddylane) alongside her partner Eddy Rains in their popular “Chef vs Cook” segment.
Local favourites Nikos Oikonomopoulos (Yamas) and Fred Alsop (The Fish Market) will also take to the stage, delighting audiences with live cooking demonstrations and insider tips.
Alongside the stage, Buller Quay will host a vibrant selection of food and drink stalls, celebrating the finest local producers, farmers and makers, while visitors can sample award-winning beers and ciders from Sharp’s Brewing Co.
The festival weekend kicks off with the highly anticipated “Grape Vs Grain” feasting event on Saturday, September 13, held at The Sardine Factory. Guests will enjoy a six-course tasting menu, with each dish paired in a head-to-head comparison of beer versus wine, promising a unique and interactive flavour experience.
Throughout the weekend, local businesses across both harbours will join in with special menus and events, transforming the town into a bustling hub of gastronomy, entertainment, and community engagement.
“This is my home town, and like everyone who lives here, I know what an incredible location Looe is,” said Ben Palmer. “Last year’s revival was such a success. It’s amazing to see the whole town come alive, showcasing its bars, cafés, restaurants and boutiques while celebrating local food and drink.
“Seeing fellow chefs and thousands of visitors enjoying what we have here is incredibly rewarding and really highlights the sense of community we all share.”
Accommodation partner Cornish Collection, which offers over 100 holiday properties in the area, is encouraging festivalgoers to make a weekend of it.
“September is the perfect time to visit,” said director of Operations Helena Jaycock. “The sea is warm, the crowds are fewer, and the festival adds a wonderful extra buzz to the town.”
With its mix of live cooking demonstrations, tastings, local produce, and family-friendly activities, the Looe Food & Drink Festival promises to deliver a weekend of unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.
For the latest updates, follow @LooeFoodAndDrinkFest on Instagram.
