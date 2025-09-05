The production marks the opening night of a 20-date UK tour, giving local audiences the unique opportunity to see the show before it is staged nationwide.
PCK Dance, co-directed by James Pett and Travis Clausen-Knight, has quickly risen to become one of the most exciting voices in contemporary dance.
Recently nominated for two National Dance Awards – Best Independent Company and Emerging Choreographers – the company has already performed to major stages across Asia, Europe and the USA.
Into The Light brings that same world-class calibre to Cornwall with two bold and emotionally charged works. The programme includes Vessel, freshly reimagined as a powerful trio with support from Creative Scotland. The work explores themes of vulnerability, containment and transformation through PCK’s signature mix of athletic physicality and visual storytelling.
Elevating the experience is a striking LED lighting design that sculpts the dancers in real time, turning the stage into a living artwork and immersing audiences in an atmosphere of light, movement and emotion.
As part of its commitment to community engagement, PCK Dance has also invited students from Moon Dance Studios to perform a curtain-raiser on the Sterts stage, giving local dancers the chance to share in this landmark occasion.
Critics have already hailed PCK Dance as “the next big thing” in UK dance, with National Dance Awards Chairman Graham Watts OBE calling their work “incontrovertible and deeply intense.”
For Cornwall audiences, this premiere offers a rare chance to experience world-class contemporary dance on home ground.
Into The Light premieres at Sterts Theatre at Upton Cross on Friday, September 19 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available via Sterts Theatre’s website.
