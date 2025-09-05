This free community event offers the public a rare opportunity to explore one of Cornwall’s key recycling facilities
The Bodmin MRF was significantly upgraded in 2023, as part of Cornwall Council’s wider rollout of food waste recycling. With cutting-edge sorting technology and enhanced infrastructure, the facility plays a vital role in helping Cornwall reduce waste and improve recycling rates.
Each one-hour visit includes: a short safety induction, a guided walking tour and a chance to ask questions.
Pre-booking is essential and each tour last around an hour. Spaces are limited to 10 participants per tour.
