DEVON and Cornwall Police has appointed a new commander to oversee the activity of all police teams across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly (CIOS).
Chief Superintendent Scott Bradley, who has worked in policing for over 27 years, will now take the helm from the previous commander, Ben Deer, who was in the seat for three years.
Scott said: “I’m pleased to be able to serve this fantastic county. It’s such a vast area with many wonderful communities and dedicated police teams working across it.”
Bradley’s previous experience includes roles in patrol and criminal investigation, including a recent stint as commander in Plymouth for 18-months.
Commenting on his focuses for police teams in CIOS, he said: “True success is about stopping crime from happening in the first place, so prevention is a key priority for me.
“There are a number of ways we can achieve this, so I’ll be pushing our teams to make sure police are visible and approachable on the streets, whilst also connecting with different groups and people to deter offending.
“Alongside this, I am keen to ensure that those who find themselves a victim of crime, receive the absolute best level of service we can possibly deliver.
“Being a victim of crime can be frightening, and I want all victims to know that their needs remain at the forefront of our investigations.”
Summing up, S said: “We have amazing police teams across the patch who are committed to doing the best for their communities. I am looking forward to helping them drive even more positive and sustainable change to improve public safety.”
To keep in the loop to find out what the local police teams are doing in your area, members of the public can sign up to Devon and Cornwall Community Messaging.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.