A PROPOSAL is being put forward for a development of affordable homes in the Clay Country.
ALA Architects has been appointed to prepare and submit a pre-application enquiry for a proposed 100 per cent affordable residential development on land situated to the east of Cargwyn, Penwithick, near St Austell.
The site has a complex history, with a previous developer unable to deliver a viable scheme. Following the construction of the first seven homes, the project stalled due to escalating material costs and the higher infrastructure requirements of the second phase, specifically road construction and a complex drainage strategy.
Sureflow Building Services, in partnership with Coastline Housing, has now taken on the site and identified a financially viable solution to bring the development forward. A 100 per cent affordable housing scheme was identified as an option, benefiting from access to alternative funding streams.
The site comprises two adjoining fields located on the south-western edge of Penwithick. The land consists of a mix of hardstanding and vegetation. Development has commenced in the western field under historic planning consents, while the eastern field remains undeveloped.
A supporting planning statement submitted to Cornwall Council says: “The site is located in a sustainable position, within walking distance of Penwithick’s centre and its local amenities, as well as being in close proximity to St Austell and the A30, providing wider connectivity throughout Cornwall.”
The previously approved scheme saw 22 homes with 40 parking spaces approved, while the new proposal is seeking 28 homes with 54 parking spaces with EV charging to each. The properties would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom properties.
Meanwhile, a permission in principle application has been made for five bungalows on land north of Windwhistle at Trethurgy. The site extends to 0.408 hectares and is undeveloped, with boundaries defined by a combination of hedgerows and adjacent homes.
